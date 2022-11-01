Why inflation usually retreats at a far slower pace than it goes up

The US is facing a far more serious inflation challenge than India. Average annual inflation in the US is 2.48%. It is expected to be 8.05% for 2022, or 6.19 percentage points above its average level of the previous 10 years. The situation is different in the case of India. Average inflation in 2022 is expected to be 6.89%, or 1.08 percentage points higher than its 10-year average. Additionally, if we use the threshold of 1.65 standard deviations to examine the record in these two countries, then the current rise in Indian inflation does not qualify as an inflation surge, while the price situation in the US most certainly does.

