Why is the mind so difficult for science to understand?

The years of hoping that the extraordinary exists has taught me two things about science journalism. If the headline of an article is a question, it means the writer does not know the answer. If the writer knew, the answer would have made the headline. The other thing I know about articles without having to read them is that anything about ‘mind’ or ‘consciousness’ is nonsense (unless the article is about this fact); and any scientific article on the subject would always conclude that we know nothing yet. The latest issue of the MIT Technology Review, entirely devoted to “the Mind", did not change my mind. I knew that if there was anything new and dramatic I needed to know in neuroscience, this issue would contain it. I read the magazine with a mixture of familiar hope and anticipation of disappointment. Hope for confirmation of the exotic, and disappointment out of habit.