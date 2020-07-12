Opinion | Why it doesn’t matter that humans are basically good

If you are tired of Caucasians telling us what we have evolved to do, the book is absorbing for its demolition of what other Caucasians have been telling us we have evolved to do. In the process, Bregman exposes as farce some of the most celebrated “historical accounts" of human cruelty, often involving tribals on remote islands eating each other, or at least slaughtering. He also brings up a famous experiment of 1971 in a Stanford University basement. Readers of popular anthropology may have quoted this experiment to their friends to hold forth on the barbaric instinct of humans. In that experiment, a psychologist named Philip Zimbardo hired volunteers to assume roles of prison guards and prisoners. After a few days, Zimbardo claimed, the “guards" had become monsters even though the whole exercise was play-acting. The world was fascinated by yet another reminder that humans are drawn to barbarity. But Bregman says that the experiment was “a hoax". Most “guards" had refused to play sadistic games with their “prisoners", and many in fact treated the captives with kindness. The few “guards" who had behaved poorly had been tutored and coerced by Zimbardo to act in that manner.