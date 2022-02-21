Why it is easy for politicians to mislead voters

Another example is the nearby city of Rampur. Azam Khan left no stone unturned to change it. His intentions may have been good, but some mistakes might have been made in over-enthusiasm. Today, he is in jail. A lot of demolition was needed to build the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, but the work was done in a smooth and coordinated manner. And one can see the result. The lesson of Kashi is that it is important to take people along, even for their own good. No such thing can be seen in Moradabad. There are many such cities in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand; Moradabad is just an example.