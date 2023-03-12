Why it still matters what the West thinks of Modi’s India4 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 11:17 PM IST
As recently as 10 years ago, there were signs that Modi was concerned by what the Western media thought of him.
Let us say, you have to take on Narendra Modi and you need a bigger political force than him for this, whom will you call? Which brings us to why, a few days ago in London, Rahul Gandhi complained about the demise of India’s democracy. He was doing what many disenchanted Indian activists before him have attempted—campaigning to make the West a counterweight to Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Can the West be that?
