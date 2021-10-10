Why it suits so many voices in the West to flay Facebook

Is Facebook like a cigarette, or merely an art gallery of human lungs? Is it a drug that harms us, or just memoirs of addicts, and some cat pictures? Were we better off when not all of us were allowed to speak to all of us, when a handful of middlemen told us who we are, what we must do, who we must vote for, which film we should watch, and which is the best restaurant in town? Was the world protected by inefficient communication and is it now being destroyed by too much democracy? Are influencers really influential, or are they people we have employed to make us do what we actually want to?

