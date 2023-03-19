Why it takes high talent to produce middlebrow work4 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 11:04 PM IST
Middlebrow is art that reaches out and is hard to create while the purity of highbrow work is facile
Middlebrow is art that reaches out and is hard to create while the purity of highbrow work is facile
There are no spoilers in the next line. In The Last of Us, the hit HBO web series, most of humanity dies in a fungi pandemic. The fungus takes over the brains of the infected, and manipulates them to attack and bite the healthy, who then become infected in a matter of minutes or hours or longer, there is no telling. Then, they too turn into rabid undead mushrooms. I know I should have just said it is a zombie story. But I was reaching out to some of you who may be infected by snobbery. Even though we will never be friends, I did not want you to deny yourself this series, which belongs to a broad class of storytelling that requires real artistic talent—the middlebrow.