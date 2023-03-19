Why it takes high talent to produce middlebrow work

I can, though, pass on a reasonable definition of the middlebrow. It is something that needs word-of-mouth to succeed. That is why the persistence and survival of the middlebrow is a triumph of fun-loving people, who are its patrons and evangelists. Review journalism and the acclaim industry usually do not celebrate the middlebrow. In India, especially, you will find more fuss around dull “issue-based" or “important" works than entertaining films and books. A middlebrow work of quality has to be familiar and cliched, but also have a reason to exist. The problem it must solve is how it can still surprise you. Everything that can be said has been already; there are no more new stories, or even characters. Audiences know all the tropes. Yet, they need to be startled.

