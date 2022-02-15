Why LIC ought to be selling a lot more pure life insurance policies

So, what can be done to change this situation? One solution is to incentivize people to buy term insurance. And that can be easily done by providing a tax deduction on premiums paid towards buying term insurance, as in the case of health insurance. This can be over and above the ₹1.5 lakh deduction that is already available under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, for different kinds of investments, principal repayment of a home loan and other things. Given that term insurance premiums tend to be low, even an extra deduction of up to ₹10,000, over and above what is allowed under Section 80C, will lead families to insure against the prospect of a financial mess in case something untoward happens. This is the quickest way to have families buy some term insurance. As far as LIC is concerned, specific term insurance targets should be set internally for its agents.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}