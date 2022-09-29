Why markets are spooked less by Rome’s turn than London’s4 min read . Updated: 29 Sep 2022, 10:04 PM IST
Italian politics is seen as less risky than post-Brexit Britain’s plans
The dust is settling on the poll victory of Giorgia Meloni, poised to lead Italy’s most right-wing government since Mussolini, as part of a coalition that opponents say is a gift to Vladimir Putin. Yet, it’s the UK’s ‘Trussonomics’ that has triggered the bigger selloff in financial markets, which is a revealing indicator of where today’s economic radicals sit.