Why markets are spooked less by Rome’s turn than London’s

Here, a need to fight ‘the left’ is spilling over into markets. The hunt for a Brexit dividend in a low-regulation economy has exhausted market patience; Kwarteng’s scrapping of an EU-era bonus cap for bankers has failed even to get bankers excited. The more relevant Brexit effect has been post-2016 sterling weakness, more barriers to trade, a loss of European workers that has tightened labour markets and higher post-pandemic inflation. If economic ideas are getting more radical, it reflects a need for Brexit wins that prove UK exceptionalism. “We have come out of Europe and we have done nothing," says hedge-fund manager Crispin Odey, a Brexit supporter who has also bet on a fall in the pound. This is all made worse by an open conflict between the UK government and the Bank of England that looks most unlike the ECB’s past “whatever-it-takes" promise. Truss’s Tories want to slam the accelerator while the central bank wants to hit the brakes.