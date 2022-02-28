Why Metaverse may supersede the internet

With the Metaverse, you are at the centre stage. Virtual communities, activities, events, all seamlessly accessible without the need to sign into multiple apps. For a user-centric approach, this is a key aspect of the Metaverse that will work in its favour. For example, you can sign into your virtual office as a virtual avatar of yourself, go for a break and speak to your friend from IT, go explore the game room for a round of foosball. Meet a client virtually all in one place—effortlessly transitioning into the next step without discrepancies. All of this while sitting at the warmth and comfort of your home, not having to take the subway or drive for two hours to work in traffic-ridden metropolitan cities.

