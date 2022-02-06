Why ‘mindfulness’ and ‘zen masters’ make little sense

A few days ago, when the second most famous monk in the world, Thích Nhat Hanh, died, many famous people across the world celebrated him as an evangelist of “mindfulness", as though it really exists. They also referred to him as a “zen master", as though they know what it means. They could not have, because no one knows what a zen master is, or what a zen master does. The title is not like a karate black belt that you attain after a set of accomplishments. ‘Zen master’ is Western nonsense born out of an important source of nonsense —unhappy Caucasians searching for the meaning of life and finding it in something that is almost never pastel, and quaint enough for it to be exotic but not so alien that it is incomprehensible. The legend of Nhat Hanh and the fame of his “mindfulness" are products of this.

