Why modern science has largely been a disappointment5 min read . Updated: 21 Aug 2022, 10:34 PM IST
The progress made has been modest and we’re still in the dark on many things that stir our curiosity
The progress made has been modest and we’re still in the dark on many things that stir our curiosity
Listen to this article
People appear to be disappointed with many things, including love, religion, spectator sports and cinema, but not science. If they are asked what pursuit humans have excelled in, they may all say, ‘science’. Even other areas of exceptional human performance, like athletics, are attributed to ‘advances’ in science.