Why modern science has largely been a disappointment

This is not an easy argument to make. When I say science is ‘disappointing’, what is it in relation to? Science has done exceeding well compared to many other professions. Take two of mine—journalism and literary fiction. Both have deteriorated. They have lost prestige and relevance. Middlebrow fiction has survived because of streaming, which is technological evolution, not artistic. Yes, science in 2022 is not as exciting as science fiction had predicted, but we should not hold science accountable to the fantasies of writers. In any case, good-natured science fantasy have been more prophetic than political dystopic fiction, like The Handmaid’s Tale, or the works of George Orwell, who got almost everything wrong, driven as he probably was by tuberculosis-induced gloom that generations of depressed intellectuals have misunderstood as political analysis.