Modi is right: College degrees are overrated

When I was reading, The Man Who knew Infinity, a biography of the mathematician Ramanujan by Robert Kanigel, I came across a piece of historical record, a comment by a British bureaucrat that gave a peep into how the British planned to control Indians. It was so dramatic that it sounded like one of those periodical hoaxes that patriots circulate on social media. But it was not a hoax. It was an authentic extract from a Report on Canara, Malabar and Ceded Districts by a British bureaucrat called William Thackeray (not the famous writer) in 1807: “It is very proper that in England, a good share of the produce of the earth should be appropriated to support certain families in affluence, to produce senators, sages and heroes... The leisure, independence and high ideals which the enjoyment of this rent affords has enabled them to raise Britain to pinnacles of glory. Long may they enjoy it. But in India that haughty spirit, independence and deep thought which the possession of great wealth sometimes gives ought to be suppressed. They are directly averse to our power and interest. The nature of things, the past experience of all governments, renders it unnecessary to enlarge on this subject. We do not want generals, statesmen and legislators; we want industrious husbandmen."

