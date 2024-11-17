Opinion
Manu Joseph: Why national pride has not cleaned up Delhi’s air
Summary
- Eight years ago, one could argue that a sense of shame would rescue the national capital region from foul winter air. Today, it’s clear that hasn’t happened. Does the country lack the will and talent needed?
When India saves a life, it’s a great spectacle. An image I can never shake off is how once India moved a beating heart in an icebox from Chennai to Bangalore within two hours.
