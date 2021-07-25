Why nobody seems very outraged by the spyware story

At the heart of this story is a leaked list of nearly 50,000 individuals across the world who, according to a consortium of activist and news organizations, are of interest to the various clients of Pegasus, including the Indian government. It is not clear how many of them have actually been snooped upon. Forensic analysis has been done on only about 67 phones. Seen this way, the story is more lame than it sounds at first. And there is this mystery over why some significant foes of the government, like Sonia Gandhi or Prashant Bhushan, do not feature in the list revealed so far of “potential targets", while several journalists do. But this is not the reason why you may not have been outraged. The implication of the story is clear: India snoops on Indians who are problematic to the government. Yet, it has not stirred strong disgust and other emotions in you.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}