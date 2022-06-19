Why our road minister’s statements make us so happy5 min read . Updated: 19 Jun 2022, 10:23 PM IST
Most of the time, he is only mulling, but we are not used to politicians who know how to even mull
Every now and then, a man from the government says modern things. Then nothing happens, and he returns to say more modern things. He has the air of someone from the 80s. Yet, among all Indian politicians, he says the most urban things.