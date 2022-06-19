Why our road minister’s statements make us so happy

India is a middle-income nation that behaves like a poor nation. There is simply no economic reason anymore why India has to be so difficult to its own people. But Gadkari is more harbinger than prophet. He is more successful with statements of intent than execution. The reason why Gadkari’s mulling never changes anything is the same as why all of India’s good intentions fail. Gadkari and India keep asking Indians to do the right things—drive in your lane, park correctly, follow the rules. But this is not how advanced countries created civic order. Those governments first did a spectacular job of creating conducive conditions. They made good roads and trains and platforms, used intelligent design that made flouting rules difficult and provided people all the facilities needed to ensure only malevolent motives could lead them to break the law. On the other hand, in India the road design itself, and even traffic signals, can kill us.

