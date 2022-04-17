Someone says Will Smith should not have hit Chris Rock. A woman disagrees; she says there are consequences for laughing at a woman’s disease. Her husband, who on other days thinks free speech is nonsense, says a bad joke has a fundamental right to exist. The wife, who does not actually think any man punches another man for the greater good of women, says that Smith single-handedly started “a conversation" about alopecia. The husband believes a bad joke is important because it is from bad jokes that good jokes arise. Then, his wife says, you will be punched in the face by decent husbands until you get the joke right. The husband says consequences have to be in proportion to action; all of civilization is bad on proportionate justice. The wife says it is the same sort of men who think molesters should not be punished severely. Her husband says women have an exaggerated view of their traumas. Things go south after this.

We have seen this many times—two reasonable people have an argument, which slowly turns bitter and their positions turn extreme. So, it may appear that people only pretend to hold reasonable views and when they are pushed and provoked, they expose their extreme theologies. It may appear that there is a Taliban streak in all of us, and that is why the world has become such a sick archipelago of sacred wounds. But that is not really what is going on. What if people are better than their arguments?

In academic anthropology (by which I mean anthropology that is not art), there is something called Symmetrical Schismogenesis. In this phenomenon, people assume the opposite views of their rivals and then take these views to extremes simply to differ from the other camp.

People, in general, do not begin with extreme positions. But when they are challenged by someone sanctimonious or aggressive in other ways, or someone they do not like, and they have to defend themselves, they tend to assume a hardline position that they actually do not fully believe in. We do that because in an argument we are impelled to magnify our differences. Also, people try to create a theoretically pure version of their argument to explain their point, for which they have to appear to believe in puritanical versions of what are otherwise sensible ideas.

Most people arrive at strong opinions out of intense dislike for a particular kind of people. This is the most underrated cause of public opinion. It is not opinions that cause divisions; it is instinctive dislike that creates opinions. Simply put, people form opinions that are the exact opposite of those held by public figures they despise. In that way, they descend from the middle-ground into theology.

Thus refined scholars of something called ‘post-colonialism’ would take the extreme opposite view of what an aggressive village strongman holds; and the pragmatic Indian middle-class will take a view in sharp contrast to suave people who are always telling us what is the right thing to do in any situation. Women who have disliked the hijab begin to fight for the right of Muslim women to wear one; and Hindu women who themselves wear something that resembles the hijab oppose the garment fervently. And fans of Test cricket, who despise the facile lure of shorter versions, overstate their admiration for mediocre stonewalling batsmen.

To many scholars, Symmetrical Schismogenesis is why the world is doomed. We are drawn to the extremes. But there is a reason why the world has survived, and will survive. Schismogenesis is a way of speaking; it is not a way of being. I do not believe it has made people lose their moderate, banal middle grounds.

Most people are practical and don’t wish the extremes in their own arguments to occur. They do not easily share their views, which in any case are unremarkable. So their numbers are not reflected in the media noise. Even on Twitter, most extreme views are probably only morning cortisol.

There is us, and then there is our projection of ourselves. When we are made to defend our biases, especially by despicable people, we take extreme views but discreetly we hold our middle ground.

People who have ‘extreme right-wing’ views are better people, I notice, than what their tweets suggest. And, people who have very moral ‘left-wing’ views are not as good as their tweets would have us think. This is because both types of opinion-holders cannot match the extremes they project.

The subterranean power of the middle-ground is admirable, considering how useless the moderate stance is. It is dull compared to passionate extremes. Take one of the worst stories ever told—Goldilocks and the three bears. In this story, a girl goes into the home of three bears and has porridge that is neither too hot nor too cold, but just warm. That is it. I have covered most of the plot. The fame of the story has nothing to do with its plot. The wisdom of the middle-ground, which is what the tale is about, is usually a doomed fairytale, tweet, post, article, column, cartoon, story, poem, novel and film. In human communication, remarkable or extreme views are entertaining, hence rewarded.

One of our good fortunes is that not everyone wishes to be interesting, and it is through them that the middle ground holds a toe-hold in communication. But radicals from extreme camps keep assailing it by defaming ‘fence-sitters’ and ‘the pragmatic’, and attempt to disgrace them for not “taking a side", and for not having the clarity of a moral position. But then, the clarity of ideology is merely the thirsty seeing very clearly a mirage. No one sees better than the deluded.

