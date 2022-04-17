Why people are better than their opinions may suggest

Someone says Will Smith should not have hit Chris Rock. A woman disagrees; she says there are consequences for laughing at a woman’s disease. Her husband, who on other days thinks free speech is nonsense, says a bad joke has a fundamental right to exist. The wife, who does not actually think any man punches another man for the greater good of women, says that Smith single-handedly started “a conversation" about alopecia. The husband believes a bad joke is important because it is from bad jokes that good jokes arise. Then, his wife says, you will be punched in the face by decent husbands until you get the joke right. The husband says consequences have to be in proportion to action; all of civilization is bad on proportionate justice. The wife says it is the same sort of men who think molesters should not be punished severely. Her husband says women have an exaggerated view of their traumas. Things go south after this.

