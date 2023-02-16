Why RBI shouldn’t play the game of ‘For your eyes only’
RBI’s secrecy over its failure on inflation control last year risks causing an information deficiency and making space for ‘common noise’ in ways that could complicate its own policy.
The Reserve Bank of India’s insistence on keeping ‘confidential’ its communication to the government explaining why inflation stayed for three quarters above its 6% upper limit under the flexible inflation targeting framework that India set for itself in 2016 is perplexing and vexatious. In the past, RBI refused to answer Right-to-Information queries on demonetization: why conversion of old currency notes had not been allowed until 31 March 2017 (as had been initially declared by the Prime Minister), the time it would take to replenish currency notes, and whether the finance minister had been consulted before the announcement. For its refusal, RBI cited Section 2(f) of the RTI Act, which let it classify such queries as “not information" under our transparency law.
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more