Why RBI shouldn’t play the game of ‘For your eyes only’

In this scenario of humdrum expectations formation, RBI’s veil of secrecy has the potential to lead to ‘common (or public) noise’. Such noise, which refers to all agents suffering from the same imperfect interpretation of an announcement, is traditionally attributed to problems in the language used by policymakers concerning the policy regime. It can, however, equally and paradoxically occur when RBI refuses to share information. Such noise could take the form of speculation over its ability to manage inflation in the future, especially in a pre-election year, when fiscal dominance may be seen as outweighing monetary policy goals. In turn, this could lead to the unintended consequence of anchoring inflationary expectations at a higher level, making the task of inflation management even more difficult.