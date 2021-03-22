Why rejection rate of insurance death claims is very low

Not only do claims get paid, there are regulations to ensure they get paid fast. The Protection of Policyholder Interest 2017 regulations require that in death claims, all documentation requirements be raised simultaneously rather than piecemeal, within 15 days of intimation. Also, a claims decision, even if investigation is needed, must be made within 90 days of intimation. Payments then have to be made within 30 days of the decision. In case of delays, insurers must pay an interest of 2% over the current bank rate. This would be about 7% today. The interest paid on account of settlement delays as well as claim settlement periods are reported and actively discussed by insurers in their boards and policyholder protection committees. About 99% of the claims pending on 31 March 2020 were pending for less than 6 months. And the reason for delay in most cases is that claimants have not sent all the details that were asked for.