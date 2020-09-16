Why Reliance Retail isn’t quite the sure bet it’s seen to be

Fresh from the acquisition of Future, Reliance Retail received a $1 billion investment from Silver Lake in early September for a 1.75% stake. Carlyle is now reportedly poised to make a $2 billion investment. Unconfirmed reports last week that Amazon might pay $20 billion for a 40% share in the company led me to ask Arvind Singhal, who heads Technopak, India’s leading retail management consulting and research firm, why the world’s largest e-commerce company would seek a passive stake in a competitor. “It makes no sense to me at all," said Singhal. Given the repeated policy interventions of the Narendra Modi government in the e-commerce sector to prevent, say, deep discounting by foreign companies, Wal-Mart, which has an erratic international record, is a more likely candidate to hedge its bets on Flipkart, he said. The Economic Times reported that in the second quarter, Amazon passed Wal-Mart’s Flipkart in mobile phone sales, a critical segment for e-commerce in India, for the first time.