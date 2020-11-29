Why Rishi Sunak can’t answer the UK’s big question of taxes

The second factor is Brexit, a word that isn’t mentioned much by the government these days. There are probably only days left in which to conclude a trade deal with the EU. The bare-bones version that’s on offer will have costs for consumers and the UK economy generally, but leaving the single market with no deal is a plunge into the unknown. In testimony before the Commons Treasury committee this week, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said a no-deal exit would cause greater long-term damage than covid. The OBR says that due to Brexit, UK output will be 4% lower than if Britain had remained an EU member—but leaving with no deal would wipe out another 2% of output initially. While covid has ravaged hospitality, transport and non-tradable service sectors, manufacturing, financial services and other tradable areas will suffer from leaving without a deal.