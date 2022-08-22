Why Saudi Arabia’s EV battery bet is huge threat to its economy — explained

Along with these commitments, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources has announced $6 billion of projects as part of a larger push to boost its mining industry. It’s also processing almost 150 exploration license applications from foreign companies. The government signed an agreement to buy as many as 100,000 electric vehicles over 10 years from Lucid Group Inc, an EV maker that the country’s sovereign wealth fund has a stake in. It is allocating more than $3 billion in financing and incentives to set up the plant over the next decade and a half. Foxconn Technology Group, the largest assembler of iPhones, was in talks to establish a $9 billion facility that could make chips and EV parts.