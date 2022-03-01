Why so many analysts failed to foresee the invasion of Ukraine

The data clearly shows that countries don’t wage as many wars as they used to. As per Our World in Data, in 1950, 596,085 individuals died through direct violence in wars. The number has broadly been falling since and stood at 49,304 deaths in 2020. One reason for this lies in the fact that after World War II, countries across the world have become more economically integrated. As Mark Leonard writes in The Age of Unpeace: “Open markets remove one of the most important historical causes of war: the need to get access to raw materials and consumers for products. If any state can get access to anything through trade, why would it spill blood?"