Why social media isn’t really the real villain of this age

The Social Dilemma itself manipulates human psychology in very obvious ways. It exploits the emptiness in salaried people who see hope in every email, and the nameless grief of the bored, and the fear of parents that their children are turning into zombies (like them). The film features some menacing actors who play the bad guys who run tech companies. They stand behind machines and turn dials to control your emotions. Social media algorithms are represented as the sentinel machines you have seen in films, so that you are suitably scared. Of course, there is no activist deceit that is possible without the use of suicide data. The “ethicists" of the film imply that people kill themselves because of the emotions unleashed by social media.