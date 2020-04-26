Opinion | Why some things scare people more than other things

The way India has responded to the covid pandemic, it is as though the government cares deeply for us. India, it seems, does not want Indians to die.

This affection is confusing because India allows poisonous particles to float in the air, lets thousands die every year on its roads, and lets trains derail. Actually, India does not even shut the doors of most trains. India lets dangerous chemical godowns function where scores have been burnt alive. It allows so much filth and stagnant water that mosquitoes, snakes and pigs thrive in the heart of towns. People die after a feast; children perish after a free meal in schools.

Why is it that a nation that has very low standards for life and living has such high standards in its war against one disease? Yes, India is imitating nations that have very high standards of life for its people. Even so, it is doing a very good job of it.

India, like the rest of the globe, is in the grip of a very successful fear. Like people and startups, some fears succeed wildly while other fears, which are just as substantial, fail. What makes some fears succeed?

You may argue that an almost hysterical fright was evoked by covid-19 because it was the correct, scientific and moral reaction of an evolved world. Here are two of your most respectable arguments that justify the unprecedented shutdown of the global economy: Covid-19 is less deadly than other famous diseases like Sars, Mers, Ebola and Nipah, but the disease is easier to transmit and infects millions more and in that way is more deadly. And, swine flu, which is a recent version of the Spanish Flu, spreads faster than covid-19 but its fatality rate is low. Hence, an intense fear of covid is justified.

This is not a very convincing argument, though.

Imagine if someone in January had told you that an infectious disease has broken out and that it would infect one billion people and kill over half a million. What would you want your government to do? Will you say, “Ah, the fatality rate is less than 0.1%"? Or will you say that half a million deaths are unacceptable, let us shut down the economy for several weeks?

The disease I am referring to is swine flu, which spread across the world in 2009 and 2010 infecting one billion and killing half a million, according to estimates. Yet, the world did not shut down in 2009 or 2010, even though the prognosis was grim then. What made the world react differently to two different prospects of mass global deaths?

To understand successful fears, it is useful to understand failed fears. This is because it is hard to see the mechanism of success, as triumph is shrouded in an illusory web of respectability and learned opinions. A failed fear, on the other hand, is naked. For instance, the fear that mobile technology may cause cancer.

In the early 1980s, a set of powerful activists could have killed mobile technology, but, fortunately for us, they were then preoccupied by a snazzier technology—biotech. They would eventually manage to defame genetically modified organisms (GMOs) for decades and build a highly successful fear around it.

In his book, Seeds Of Science, Mark Lynas, a former anti-GMO activist himself, reveals how the fear of biotech was manufactured. There is a moment in the book when he says of a powerful anti-GMO activist, Jim Thomas, “…(although) he did have concerns about mobile phones too, it is undeniable that communications technologies are not nearly as emotionally charged as food and farming".

If activists back then could see the potential of mobile phones, this is what may have happened: Their rejection of monopolistic tech might have inspired them to highlight scientific mutterings over how radiation from mobile phones may cause cancer. That is all they may have needed to ensure that mobile phones, as we know them, never came to be.

What is behind a successful fear is the same as what is behind all kinds of success—chance, which is our vague word for a complex set of numerous anonymous events. But there are some broad knowable factors at work in the success of fears, as in the case of GMOs or Aadhaar. For instance, the support of influential people who have an ideological interest in the transmission of a fear.

In my view, this is how the fear of covid-19 spread: China discovered the disease and did something very Chinese. It shut down a large portion of the nation because it also had control over switching on what it had switched off. American tech billionaires came next. Many of these billionaires have two qualities that are good conductors of fear—they seem more afraid of death than others, and they appear to constantly anticipate their own destruction in the rise of sentient machines or diseases. Also, they have deep respect for China, which manufactures their goods. Some of them, especially those who did not make physical goods, called for the US to imitate China and lock itself down. They transmitted their panic to a few influential journalists who were wondering what their own opinions were on the matter when leaders such as US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed contempt for the idea of a lockdown. This set in motion a powerful Western humanitarian reaction in favour of a lockdown.

Meanwhile, as a triumphant fear still reigns over the world, Indians go on living in a perilous country, and dying on the roads, in trains, after feasts and in factories. But wearing masks.

Manu Joseph is a journalist, and a novelist, most recently of ‘Miss Laila, Armed And Dangerous’

