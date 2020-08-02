Opinion | Why the country’s new plan for education is smart

The vernacular-speaking Indian’s quarrel with the English language is easing: Among the significant recommendations of the policy is that the medium of instruction for primary school children be their mother tongue or the regional language where the school is located. While this is not mandatory, it may appear, at first glance, to be an extension of that tiring war that provincial politicians and cultural figures wage against English. But I see this as a truce, and even a concession of our culture hawks that English is too useful to be denied to students beyond their early formative years.