Why the ‘far right’ may be rising so rapidly in Europe

More reasonable intellectuals attribute the success of ‘the far right’, grudgingly, to “speaking what is on people’s mind". It is an unintentional confession that ‘the left’ does not speak people’s mind. In that case, what is it doing in politics? And in literature and humanities, which are meant to be studies of human nature? What ‘the left’ is doing in these fields is giving sermons about what people ought to be. This character emerges from religion. ‘The left’ replaced religion as a way of speaking and took over that turf, which is why it enjoyed a great run. But now, because it does not speak what’s on people’s mind, and instead what an untrustworthy clergy preaches, it has become obsolete in many parts of the world.