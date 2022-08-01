Why the mayhem in metal prices doesn’t foretell much

The first globally synchronized growth year after the Global Financial Crisis (GFC) was in 2017. Central banks around the world had begun to tighten monetary policy just after that and nearly 10 years after the dramatic reduction in rates to combat the GFC. The US Federal Funds rate rose from a low of effectively zero in December 2008 to a high of 2.5% in 2018. With the onset of the pandemic, that rate was again lowered to zero in April 2020. Despite occasional zigs and zags, metals have been on a downward trend in terms of real prices (adjusted for inflation) for many decades. This is as it should be. As demand rises for metals, supply rises over time to (more than) catch up with demand and exert downward pressure on prices. As a case in point, the peak all-time real price of copper was back in 1865 CE.