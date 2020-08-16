Why the melancholic are unable to find a ‘cure’ for joy

Today, the cure for persistent urban melancholy has moved into an excessive articulation of healthy food, and consumption of books and podcasts by people with “neuro" somewhere in their self-descriptors, who speak of “the mind". And Big Pharma has succeeded in converting sorrow into a spectrum of clinical depression that can be alleviated by a pill. The capitalism of cures has fragmented mild reasonless sorrow and given it names, like “anxiety", that lend the illusion of a definite cause to melancholy. The attribution of “reason" to reasonless sorrow has given it the appearance of grief, which is sorrow caused by a specific event. Many cultures, many societies in the world, including India, never had a notion of “depression". There were, of course, the melancholic, but they were a personality type, and not a pathological type, or even victims.