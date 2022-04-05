Why the MPC must pay attention to recent monetary arithmetic

What about India? A lot depends on how the inflation target is interpreted. Inflation in February was slightly higher than the upper end of the 2-6% range that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been given as its formal target by the government. However, it is 2.1 percentage points more than the midpoint of the inflation target band. The entire idea of giving the Indian central bank a range rather than a point target is to ensure that it does not hastily overreact to temporary supply shocks. However, both inflation as well as core inflation have been high over the past 30 months. There is also the risk that inflation expectations will lose their anchor if these price pressures persist for too long.