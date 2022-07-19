Why the sceptics are wrong and we must invest in space5 min read . Updated: 19 Jul 2022, 09:35 PM IST
Technologies meant for space have found uses back on earth and are helping transform lives in myriad ways
Last week, my timeline lit up with some of the most gorgeous photographs of space that I have ever seen. The first images from the James Webb telescope included stunning visuals of what the universe looked like soon after birth and clear evidence that the atmosphere of a planet orbiting a distant star had water.