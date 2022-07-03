Why the Shiv Sena of Bal Thackeray will not be missed5 min read . Updated: 03 Jul 2022, 09:44 PM IST
Its influence over Mumbai was partly why the city can’t be counted today among the world’s greatest
Its influence over Mumbai was partly why the city can’t be counted today among the world’s greatest
Listen to this article
In the Madras of my adolescence, or the way I remember it, we read The Hindu in the mornings, put it aside and shuddered at how the world was a dangerous place beyond its subscriber base. Like most of Bombay. It was called Bombay then, and my city was still Madras. Bombay, in our imagination, was teeming with gang lords. But after the Babri Masjid riots from December 1992 to early 1993, there is one clear boss—Bal Thackeray.