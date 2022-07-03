Why the Shiv Sena of Bal Thackeray will not be missed

Thackeray’s Shiv Sena, like other political parties, was useless to Mumbai. Neither the party nor Bal Thackeray had a vision for the city. Its people, including me, lived lives and commuted in a manner that were worse than what people had to endure in the rest of India. Intellectually austere journalists from Delhi used to hail Bombay for “its spirit", by which they meant that no flood or terror attack could stop people from going to work. The fact is that people in the city go to work every day because their homes are worse than their offices. The Sena was among the forces that contributed to Mumbai’s decay, denying it its rightful place as one of the great megacities of the world. The Thackeray family’s loss of control over the Shiv Sena is not going to change anything about the party, but perhaps it is some kind of justice.