Why there is nothing normal about our new normal

Looking around India, you might have said things were really bad. Calcutta was in flames, with Hindus and Muslims at each other’s throats. While India was gaining its independence, Gandhi was not in Delhi for firecrackers, but in Calcutta, where he had started the last of his fasts to restore communal harmony. To the west, an estimated 12 to 14 million people were homeless, fleeing towards what they hoped was safety. Over 200,000 people died during Partition. Contagious diseases wiped out thousands of refugees in camps.