Why there is something wrong with the Indian buffet. Updated: 13 Jun 2022, 01:39 AM IST
It spoils us for choice and makes a spectacle of itself but that’s only part of the problem
If you want to make Indians laugh, show them what Europeans call a “buffet". Even in a luxury hotel, the spread is so small it would fit into an Indian’s glance, which by nature is sweeping. At one cunning Parisian hotel, the buffet plate was the width of my palm, probably to discourage guests from piling on too many things. On the other hand, in most of Asia, especially India, the five-star buffet is designed to convey that the hotel made a loss on it. The buffet is such a sprawl of dishes that one has to first circumnavigate the entire spread just to get the lay of the land. Still, there would be surprises, nooks from where food emerges and some things that are not displayed but can be requested or extorted.