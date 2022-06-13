Why there is something wrong with the Indian buffet

At the end of it, much of the Indian buffet ends up wasted. Some people tell me that about half the food in a typical buffet goes waste. This horrifies most Indians, including those given to saying they would never forgive a five-star hotel for not having a buffet breakfast. But then, I have never fully grasped the horror in wastage. As in, I do not know why wastage is a such bad thing. What is the difference if a kilo of biryani is eaten by some guy who does not need so much food, or wasted as uneaten food on his plate, or left in a vat on a buffet spread to be thrown away? The food has been paid for at every stage, and if leftovers are eventually given away to animals and microbes, whose existence completes a complex ecosystem, what is so tragic about this? The planet’s crisis of carbon emission and fresh-water depletion does not become any more bearable because a guy sits and eats his entire serving of biryani.