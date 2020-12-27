Why We Can’t Stop Longing for the Good Old Days

This kind of nostalgia has neurological roots. Researchers have found that we encode more memories during adolescence and early adulthood than any other period of our lives, and when we think about the past, this is the period we most often return to. What’s more, as we grow more distant from past events, we tend to remember them more positively. When schoolchildren returning from summer vacation are asked to list what was good and bad about it, the lists are almost equally long. When the exercise is repeated a couple of months later, the list of good things grows longer and the bad list gets shorter. By the end of the year, the good things have pushed out the bad from the students’ memories completely.