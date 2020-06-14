Opinion | Why we could all be sitting on a covid powder keg with its fuse lit

A private laboratory sent a man over to my friend’s home to collect the samples, and mailed the results two days later—the tests were positive. Within hours, the health department pasted a notice outside their home stating that the house was under quarantine. Meanwhile, my friend’s daughter, who was studying abroad, had arrived. The family wanted her tested, but now the labs said that they would have to wait four days. Four days later, all the labs told them that they could no longer give a time-frame for when the test could be conducted. They had also stopped sending their people to homes to collect samples. Those who wanted tests done would have to visit the labs. This, obviously, is not possible for any member of this household, or other families living in the same building, since it is under quarantine. The government has also made no attempt at contact tracing.