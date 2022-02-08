Why we ought to replace legalese with plain language

Last month, while considering an appeal on a decision of the Himachal Pradesh high court, the judges of India’s Supreme Court found themselves at an uncharacteristic loss for words. The order that was being appealed had been written in language so convoluted that even the most learned legal minds in the country struggled to fathom what exactly it was saying. “How do we understand this judgment?" asked Justice K.M. Joseph in evident frustration, “Is it in Latin?" To which even the senior counsels present had to concede that the order was indecipherable. The order was returned to the aforesaid high court with a request that it be re-written.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}