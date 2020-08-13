Why we should celebrate 2020 as the year of the ear

Another covid staple for intellectuals who have more than two brain cells to rub together has been TikTok. Its name seems derived from two Chinese characters: tik, which means dance for 30 seconds, and tok, which means especially if you have zero natural ability to do so. Bob Hope said that growing up with his six brothers taught him to dance—he had to wait for his turn to use the bathroom. Thankfully, India’s population-to-toilets ratio doesn’t seem to have improved our skill levels, which means that there is hours and hours of mesmerizing, if slightly retina burning, content available. My own TikTok addiction has been one of the highlights of my lockdown. I have spent entire months slack-jawed in admiration of the swaying hips and overall courage of the brave souls on the app. Tragically, TikTok is now banned in India, and the government will probably be sorry once the overall IQ, fitness and flexibility of our population plummets as a result.