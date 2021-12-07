Why we should not jump the gun on crypto regulation

Another concern has to do with how crypto transactions are taxed. While the capital appreciation resulting from crypto sales is obviously subject to capital gains, it is somewhat harder to determine how services that have been paid for using cryptocurrencies should be taxed under indirect tax regimes such as GST. One can argue that any service, regardless of whether it was paid for in fiat or crypto currency, should be subject to GST, but what is not immediately clear is how tax should be computed on such a volatile payment mechanism. One possible approach could be to base the actual tax payable on the fair market value of the cryptocurrency as on the date of payment or receipt.