Why Western compliments are so confusing for others5 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2022, 10:13 PM IST
They often have a moral basis but ignore the reality of what’s at stake, as in the case of Gorbachev
They often have a moral basis but ignore the reality of what’s at stake, as in the case of Gorbachev
Listen to this article
There are public figures who are loved outside their nations more than within. Like Mikhail Gorbachev, the former leader of Soviet Union, who died in Moscow last Tuesday. The world, which is usually a reference to a region that is not one’s home, paid rich tributes to him while his homeland prepared for a modest funeral that would not be attended by its current president Vladimir Putin.