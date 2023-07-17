Opinion
Why You Won’t Get Rich with Stocks
Summary
- You have a basket of 30-40 stocks and a lower share of your investible money in them. That's not a good idea if you want to get rich by investing in the stock market. Find out what you should
Yes, it’s likely you won’t get rich with stocks. Or at the very least, most of you will not make the kind of money from stocks that you desire, let alone the kind of money that someone like a Vijay Kedia makes from stocks. I am using Vijay’s name deliberately. We will get to that in a moment.
