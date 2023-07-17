Why You Won’t Get Rich with Stocks

Thirty per cent of your wealth in stocks is generally a fair allocation. It is more than you believed you had allocated, and far less than what some gurus tell Mint (90%). Why fair? Well, there are no guarantees in life. And it’s especially true of stocks. On the other hand, you want to be absolutely sure you do not miss the India opportunity staring us in the face. So, you need to allocate the maximum possible to lift your overall returns. At the same time, ensure you have not put all your money in one asset class. About the gurus allocating 90% to stocks, well, that’s for another piece. Wait for that.